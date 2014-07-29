Kearoma, Zeus ready to conquer the world

When two of the country’s most talented musicians, who seemingly have the world at their feet touch down on Texas soil, they will have everything that they ever wished for in their careers; meeting renowned producers and rubbing shoulders with other acclaimed African musicians.

Kearoma Rantao and Game ‘Zeus’ Bantsi left the country Wednesday for the Africa Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) to be staged tomorrow (Saturday) at the Eisemann Centre in Richardson, Texas. Rantao has been nominated for the best female Southern Africa award, against Lira, Zahara and Toya Delazy while Zeus is also in the best male Southern Africa award against Aka, Donald and Khuli Chana (South Africa), Slap Dee (Zambia), Stunner (Zimbabwe) and Tha Dogg (Namibia). Both artists cherish just being nominated and being among the best in Africa because that is the market that they wish to penetrate before they could make it internationally.

Rantao, who has slaved to receive her current recognition and see her two albums through, will mingle and make meaningful contacts with established producers at the event. In an interview with Style prior to her departure, the When the Music Plays album singer is hoping to catch the eye of a recording label, something that she says has been that gap in her flourishing career. At the moment she does not have a manager or a recording label. To this Ramotswa born, just being present at this event is a turning point in her career because it will undoubtedly raise her profile. She is even more honoured to be in the same bracket as the renowned southern African artists, whom she would only dream of sharing a stage with, when they perform in Botswana. The same artists that have graced events like Joy of Jazz, that she still dreams of performing at. “So this is real? The fact that I will just be there has made my year,” said an ecstatic Rantao.

Rantao also one of the most celebrated female jazz singers in Botswana, is well known for her head turning outfits on stage, whichshe will happily display at the AFRIMMAS. She will walk down the red carpet dressed in Shanti Lo’s design and two more from upcoming designer, Kaone Moremong. To add a touch to her wardrobe, she says she will definitely have a German print outfit in her suitcase. “Botswana has an amazing and rich culture which we need to share with the world and everywhere we go, it’s outstanding,” said Rantao. Zeus who has enjoyed recognition in most parts of Africa, particularly in southern Africa and is no newcomer to continental awards like the Channel O Music awards, this is an opportunity to spread his wings. “This is a different stage as such an opportunity to extend my network. My root has been in SADC but this opens us to a whole new world of West Africa, the Diaspora in terms of market,” says Zeus, who received the Best Music Video award on his birthday at the President’s Day Celebrations Awards. Could this be a good luck charm ahead of the AFRIMMAs?