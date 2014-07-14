A menu made in heaven

One thing for sure, Executive Chef Rico Carlinsky of La Touche de Provence at Lansmore Masa Square doesn’t have to worry if his new menu will get the nod or not. It’s hard to find something not to like about this menu, ideally a winter one, for it is heartwarming and filling- all that is needed for that cold winter day or night.

To have a fair judgement of this delectable menu, one needs to do oneself justice and grab a three-course meal to experience all the flavours and textures. On the starter list is the smoked chicken terrine with red pepper aioli and mixed greens, poached pear and Roquefort salad and finally the ostrich neck soup. All three samplings give a different taste. However, the smoked chicken terrine, because of the chicken and baked with chicken liver parfait, paired with the aioli homemade garlic mayonnaise, is a taste that would do it for most. While the starters were a bit mellow to the tongue, the main course perhaps because of the variety of ingredients to appeal to every taste, definitely gives a wider choice: For the typical local beef lover to the seafood and pasta lover but above all everything can be stomached.

The menu being Chef Rico’s old time favourites, he has offered a piece of himself particularly with the Sirlon Melyn (steak served with grilled halloumi, blueberry and apricot jam and avocado risotto), a dish he named after his wife. With the Beef fillet served with roasted sweet potato pave, vegetable Tian and mushroom duxelle, like the Melyn, would speak a language that most Batswana would understand, beef! Then the pasta dishes stand out because of the flavours. Even if you are not a great fan of seafood, the Prawn, mussels, cob and calamari served with homemade linguine in white wine and dill sauce would speak to you because of the homemade pasta and the flavour infused by the dill.

The chorizo, chicken and basil pesto served with homemade pappardella do not come short in flavours, the garlic and basil definitely do the dish some justice. Another taste that is so standard and not complicated would be the chicken and mushroom balotine served with fondant potatoes; the taste is as pleasant as the presentation of the dish. Chef Rico concurs that the flavours are what makes this menu stand out. “The local fresh herbs that are specifically grown for Lansmore and the specific cuts as prepared by the butcher, are what stand out about these dishes,” said Chef Rico.

The final straw was the dessert. Following a filling main course,the sensually presented Meringue Roulade with lemon curd and Tequilla macerated berries, teased the taste buds a lot and were great combinations of tastes for the season. The tequila was a great combination for the berries. Like any chef, Rico admits that the best moment is when you see someone putting food in the mouth and nodding as a sign of satisfaction and indeed he received a few nods at the media food tasting to sample his new menu. The generous servings in portions go for a reasonable P95-P135 a dish.