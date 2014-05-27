Money matters strikes radio chord

Following an astounding reception last year, the theatrical piece, Pula!Money Matters returns this year in a diﬀerent form.

The theater piece on ﬁnancial literacy will be in the lines of Makgabaneng when it is adopted into a radio drama following rave reviews from its stage performances and countrywide tour that also appealed to a wider audience.The play’s producer, Gaokgakala Lemmenyane said the positive response from their tour and Maitisong on the play which carries one of the educational topics, that cannot be ignored.

Lemmenyane said at the moment they are recruiting script writers to complement the existing writers at Maitisong aﬅer which they will start auditions. Expected to hit the airwaves in September, the 20 episode drama will explore other issues on economic crime such as fraud.

Although excited by the radio adaptation, Lemmenyane notes that as compared to the theater piece, on radio the immediacy will be lost. However, he says they are considering availing a studio expert aﬅer every episode for further discussions.

Pula! Money Matters is an educational and entertaining play on money and the diﬀerent relationships people have with it; the availability and unavailability of money, its abuse, savings and debt among others.

The thought provoking play compels the audience to reassess its relationship with money. The drama will still be supported by Barclays Bank of Botswana.