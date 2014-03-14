Ja Rule show

The countdown for the best Hip Hop show anticipated in Botswana has begun. Dubbed The Big Bang show, American multi-millionaire rapper Jeffrey Atkins, popularly known as Ja Rule is expected to rock revellers at Lion Park on April 5.

The New Yorker who became the first artist to sell gold platinum will be in Gaborone from April 3-6. Local promoters G. Boys are behind Ja Rule’s second coming to Africa. Its directors include Lapologang Molemele, Kesaobaka Mtebe and Otsile Nkoane. By far one of the best looking men in the Hip Hop circles, Ja Rule is expected to come with his top bouncers. More security will be provided for the star, according to Molemele. Even though he is expected to bring his own gear, Mafia Soul stores will also add their urban look to give him some local taste.

It may not come as a surprise to see him changing into the trendy Rep Gabz T-shirt as the whole purpose is to sell Botswana. “Botswana is a different market with a very small population, therefore we want him to celebrate us after his visit,” said Molemele. Thus, Ja Rule is flying to Botswana and then straight back to New York. The show targets the middle class and though organisers are not fussy about the dressing, it is a high expectation that locals will experience New York in Botswana. From smart suits to the simple jeans and hoodie gear, the atmosphere is expected to ooze a combination of exotica and class.

While in Botswana, the Always on Time and Mesmerise singer will tour Botswana’s fascinating Kasane area. Also an ex-convict, the 38 year old star is likely to have a motivational talk with prisoners at the Maximum prison in Gaborone. Organisers of the show are still awaiting response from the Botswana prisons services.

Supporting performances will come from South African Tswana Hip-hop artist Kuli Chana, and local artists Vee, DramaBoi, Trauma,Team Distant, among others. Behind the decks will be DJs Sly, Kellz, Kuchi, Root and Khenzo. More acts will come from Unonimous, Skillz, Zo Harvey, Izzy and TIA dance crew. Meanwhile, organisers promise a drama-free show.

Lapologang says they have paid all the artists and sorted Ja Rule’s hospitality logistics. “Everything is done, we are just waiting for the show,” he states. He added that they have asked for a weather forecast from the department of meteorological services prior to setting a date.

Tickets are available at all Mafia Soul outlets, Shoprite Checkers and Checkers stores. Silver is P200, Gold P300, VIP P1000 and VVIP P1 500. The latter, which targets 250 people, will be treated to a red carpet event, unlimited drinks and a buffet. They will also go home with gifts. The VIP and VVIP will have an exclusive parking inside the Lion Park. Silver and Gold ticket buyers will park their cars at Game City and be chauffeured to the venue. An unnamed top security company from South Africa will join local company in maintaining order.



STILL RELEVANT

Magazine People With Money reported on Sunday (March 9) that Ja Rule is the highest-paid rapper in the world, pulling in an astonishing $96 million between February 2013 and February 2014, a nearly $60 million lead over his closest competition. In compiling this yearly list, the magazine considers factors such as upfront pay, profit participation, residuals, endorsements and advertising work. The American rapper-singer has an estimated net worth of $275 million.

He owes his fortune to smart stock investments, substantial property holdings, lucrative endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics. He also owns several restaurants, the Fat Ja Rule Burger chain in Washington, a Football team, Queens Angels, has launched his own brand of Vodka, Pure Wonderja Rule - US, and is tackling the juniors market with a top-selling perfume, With Love from Ja Rule and a fashion line called Ja Rule Seduction.

The ranking is significant for many Ja Rule fans, who have been waiting for his triumphant return to the glory days for what seems like a lifetime.