Woman’s torso: the perfect artform

He states that the beauty of a female body-of any type-cannot be described in words. The Malawian-born citizen residing in Botswana is into fine art. Through his pencil, the University of Botswana Business Management student expresses himself better in art.

His female drawings also celebrate women’s noblest role of fertility. For example, in one of them, he shows an unborn baby lying comfortably in its mother’s womb. Through the inspiration of Renaissance artist Michaelangelo, Tonde has also incorporated a touch of religious art to the female body work. In one of his catchy pieces, he has drawn a woman nailed on the cross, in the place of the biblical Jesus Christ who is believed to have died on the cross. “People like my work and they never shy away from telling me about it,” he says. His main source of inspiration is his late uncle. Even though he never got the chance to see him, he has seen his amazing pieces of art.

In addition to the female body, Tonde always enjoys drawing people of a wide variety and status. When people mourned South African former president Nelson Mandela last year, he did so by drawing a very eye-pleasing picture of him. He also spoils his family members by drawing them and hanging their portraits on the walls. As for charging, Tonde says he used to do art for charity but that he has resorted to doing it just for fun. He sold one of his pieces to the Diplomatic Women’s Association in 2012 for over P1 500 and took all the proceedings to charity. “I was born to love art and my plan is to mentor young people who would like to venture in it,’ he states of his dreams to start an art studio.