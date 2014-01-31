Women and teddy bears

More than a third of adults still hug a childhood soft toy while falling asleep, according to a new survey. More than half of women globally still have a teddy bear from childhood and the average teddy bear is 29 years old, the poll found.

Travelodge, the hotel chain, surveyed 96,000 adults and found that respondents said sleeping with a teddy is a comforting and calming way to end the day. The survey also found that 25 percent of women said they even took their teddy away with them on business because it reminded them of home.

“A teddy bear evokes a sense of peace, security and comfort,” says accountant Mpho Babusi. She has three teddy bears, namely Peaches, Mimi and Lisa. Her understanding is that a teddy bear cuddle is divine and warm. When she goes somewhere outside the country, she usually takes one with her as she believes it will remind her of home.

History informs that the traditional teddy bear was the most popular cuddly toy among adults, with Winnie the Pooh second and Paddington Bear third. Now, they come in different sizes and colours. The fascination with these fur-beings is that they can make a woman’s best friend. From the three that she has, Babusi says Mimi is the best since she is almost her height. She was her 21st birthday gift. “I sleep with her,” says the 28 year old, adding that during winter, she tucks them in all at night.

Even some married women like them. Oprah.com states that the scuttlebutt seems to be leaning toward the mothering instinct. Women are by nature protectors. Again, they do not replace children for women without children. It is a mysterious relationship which can only be expressed well by women themselves. Some women find it hard to cut the umbilical cord even with children around.

Diva and songstress Mariah Carey lists among her requirements, three white teddy bears when she travels. Forget husband Nick Cannon and the twins, People.com writes that she describes them as ‘her best company.’ She has been toting them for over 40 years from apartment to apartment. It is even more enthralling that some women ensure that just like themselves, a teddy bear should get clothes changed.

“When I was little, I had a teddy bear as big as me. Teddies are soft, cute and cuddly and remind us of our childhood,” states Sethunya Mmereki. A woman’s motto is to never grow up completely even in her 40s. Age is but a number when it comes to loving teddy bears. Teddy bears are not a substitute for a man.