Brandy to rock Gabs

Christmas is coming a few days earlier this year as American R&B diva Brandy is expected to thrill locals on December 21.

The 34 year-old superstar will be performing at Wharic Park for the third annual St Louis Summerfest Reloaded. In an interview with BG Style, one of the organizers Robin Chivazve aka Robbie Rob said that three local artists, namely Scar, Amanandos and Wizards will share the stage with Brandy. The show will feature a total of six DJs from Gaborone, Francistown, Maun, Mahalapye, Palapye and Serowe. “It is a case of Botswana meets America,” he said.

Brandy’s road to fame started in a 1996 sitcom Moesha, where she was playing a headstrong, independent and at times, stubborn Moesha Mitchell. But it was not too long when she released a solo number, The Boy is mine, with Monica, which won them massive recognition. Fans will also remember the velvet-voiced for her other killer tracks such as Have you ever, When you touch me, Angel in disguise and Another day in Paradise, which features her brother Ray J.

Her tiny belt of achievements carries 11 awards and 29 nominations from both her acting and singing careers. Meanwhile, tickets are available for P350 at Liquorama stores in Riverwalk, Molapo Crossing, Kgale and Galo malls. Tickets come with a free case of St Louis beer.