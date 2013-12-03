Rhapsody’s delight

They have been the only franchise that sells sushi in the city. Having celebrated first anniversary a few weeks ago, Rhapsody’s is still relevant in the food business.

The sushi bar boasts yummy dishes. And manager Itseng Kgomotso states that they have managed to maintain their customers, who are mostly corporates. They offer among delicious sushi, mixed platter, which is made of salmon California rolls, tuna fashion sandwiches and mussel and kiri cheese California rolls. The mini platter is some sort of vegetarian platter with Nij Tokudan. The soy sauce adds to the taste and flavour of the sushi. Kgomotso reveals that even though Gaborone is full restaurants, their main threat is the soon to open, next door franchise which is going to be selling sushi. “We believe in giving our customers the best service and it is our job as managers to brief our waiters on the importance of customer service,” she says.

Rhapsody’s does not offer breakfast and their lunch includes a variety of delicious burgers; Cajun chicken, beef and clubhouse. They also sell toasted sandwiches and tramezzini. The lip-smacking Queen prawns also make it a franchise not to miss. For dinner, their mouth-watering chicken or beef espatada are among the dishes that will get you hooked.

According to bartender Duncan Motshereganyi, they are hoping to change the bar menu by February next year. They sell a variety of top-notch Hennessy and brandies from France. They also have single malt whiskies. Their cocktail menu is very interesting with different kinds. They have got strong ones, which are mostly loved by women. Such include Rhapsody’s Blue, Rhapsody’s taxicab and Barman speedrail. They also cater virgin cocktails for non-alcoholics. Perhaps a scrumptious cocktail for those not interested in booze would be strawberry daiquiri. It is made of grove rum, giffard strawberry syrup and fresh strawberry pulp with fresh lemon. “With festive around the corner, we expect many customers because of our distinctive service,” he says.

But again, Rhapsody’s has one standard that sets it apart from the rest: They show every sport on TV except soccer. And it is not going to change anytime soon.