Women and their thing for shoes

“I know that I need to have shoes like I know that I need to eat and breathe. Perhaps I wouldn’t die if I had to wear the same pair of shoes for the rest of my life but some part of me would wilt and fade,” states Bonolo Tauetsile. Forget the recession, when a woman wants a pair of shoes, everything else does not matter. Tauetsile states that she owns over 70.

They come in various designs, lengths and colours.

In a recent discussion I had with women, the conclusion reached was that we need spiritual deliverance from this strong addiction. Veronica Matlapeng has close to 100. Her husband has learned to tolerate that there is a special place for shoes in his wife’s heart. As for Gofaone Tafa-Chamo, the last time she counted them three months ago, she had 89 pairs. Recently, she bought two and she has five more on lay-bye from Stuttafords. “I’m planning to give some away this festive. As much as I love shoes, I’m not proud of owning this lots,” she says, clearly indicating that it is hectic.

Flats, heels, boot, ballets, sandals, clogs, platforms, wedges, strappy, buckled, lace-ups, peep-toes, and add sneakers, a woman and shoes are just inseparable. It is possible that sometimes when she thinks about the things she would scramble to grab if her house was on fire, it would have to be her shoes.

On average, it is believed that a woman owns 20 pairs of shoes at any given time. Many own more of course. Internet source Oprah.com informs that a woman gravitates towards shoes because they represent her standing position in life. It says that her feet are what keeps her on her toes, so to speak. It is what keeps her moving forward. “Shoes also tell a story about the kind of person you are from the feet to your head. It shows what you think of yourself,” it states. A woman’s feet are her assets and a good pair of shoes that is well made, attractive to look at, and comfortable to wear tell the world what you think of yourself all day long.

For some women though, some shoes are more important than others. High heels, for example, are perceived to be sexy and elegant. Forget the ankle pain, women love heels for the effect it has on the men around them. “I go clubbing, I go to the office, I go to the malls with my stilettos on. They only get to be away from my feet when I’m in doors at my place,” laughs Nametso Sebogodi.

However, some men are not amused at the way women are obsessed with shoes. It is a disease, according to Pako Piet. He says that his ex-girlfriend owned over 60 and interestingly, there were those she had worn only once or twice during their one year relationship. And some had never been worn at all. “My complaining always left us in bad books,” he says. He reveals that contrary to women, men are not fussy about shoes. He owns less than fifteen, and these include the pairs he bought five years. And with women, buying shoes every month is not a big deal.