Welcome to Cubana Lounge

Visiting the coastal city of Durban on leisure and holiday and returning without having visited the Florida road to experience its night life, in particular Cubana Havana Lounge, is as good as a bright student who refuses to write final year examinations.

A party animal that goes to Durban never fails to go for a jam session at the Florida street that offers a great treat from the series of restaurants and lounges lined up.

The road or the street itself houses land mark buildings such as Victorian and Edwardian and boasts of over 3km of restaurants, pubs, clubs, art galleries and a variety of shops which will entice your appetite as well as help you to loosen up a bit.

Worth noting is Cubana, arguably South Africa’s only authentic Latino Social Cafe and eatery which provides the services of a cocktail bar and cigar lounge with a unique style. It has on offer over 100 cocktails and Cuban and Mediterranean cuisine. Cubana also serves all kinds of cigars from elite Cuban and Dominican cigars for the connoisseur to aromatic flavoured cigars that suit mainstream demands.

The management’s focus is to be a social café and not a club or restaurant. Originally it used to play authentic Cuban music, however, as a multi international lounge they have gravitated to mix Cuban music with others such as favourite Latino and commercial music especially late at night. Without doubt, if you want to have real fun with great beautiful clientele of all races, served by efficient staff under warm atmosphere protected by gigantic bouncers all dressed in styled black suits, then take a drive to 23 Florida road, in Morningside, this is where you will find Cubana.

The great thing about Cubana is, once inside, the chances are that you are likely to come face to face with celebrities of all kinds, the rich and the famous. The club is not very strict with the dress code as long as you are smart and casual, but in line with keeping the standards high, the house policy does not entertain patrons to wear either golf or baseball caps.

Part of the executive packages sold by TRL Travel Tours to its dignitaries who bought the package included taking clients for an all night outing at Cubana and this turned out to be a soothing and healing session for the 4-1 hammering that the Zebras had earlier suffered from hosts Bafana Bafana at Moses Mabhida stadium earlier during the last games of Brazil 2014 world cup qualifier.Save for the fact that the club is packed throughout the night so much that one is left with very little space to dance in, the good thing is the security is of highest quality and order.

It is not easy to see a uniformed police around the club, but knowing Durban with its criminal activities, the law enforcement units are always on alert to assist if the need arises. Instead tall and muscular bouncers who are elegantly dressed in all black suits and ties provide security.

Unlike in other night hangouts places, the bouncers at Cubana do not just hang outside, but you find a good number of them inside to ensure safety. Equally impressive is the colourful and rainbow lighting system and decors provided both inside and in front of the club.