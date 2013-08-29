Exotic Ramatebele’s comfort

Sports is the reason he has a television set in his house. The 39-year-old Serowe man also watches news and action movies. Even though gospel music tops his choice, he also prefers a variety. Now a man who is ready to marry, Exotic says that he has done a little bit of partying in the past.

Now, all he likes is chilling at family gatherings. Once featured among the countryís eligible bachelors in the media, he states that he has finally found real love. He does not want to reveal who the lucky lady is but he can confidently say that he should be saying something in a year or two. He has a child from a previous relationship and would like to have more. One thing about the popular sports presenter and businessman is that he has an effortless sense of humour, which seems to have been developed from a tender age. He gave himself the name Exotic way back when he was registering for his Junior Certificate examinations. His teacher had asked that they should write their middle names. And he remembered learning something about exotic and indigenous breeds from one of his Agriculture classes. He wrote Exotic and it now appears in his identity card, passport and driver’s license.

Around the sports circles, he is known as Big Fish. He reveals that it was given to him by a Zambian co-worker, when he was a temporary teacher at Pitsane around 1995.

Then, he had a huge appetite for beer and he told him that he drank like a big fish. The name stuck ever since. His mother is a psychology lecturer at the University of Botswana. He lost his father, former Lobatse Senior School headmaster, Botshelo Ramatebele in 1998. He is the first born in a family of four. He grew up in Lobatse where his mother was a nurse prior to working for the UB. I cannot complain about my upbringing. I had the best parents who did their best to put food on our table, he says. A Physical Education diploma holder, Exotic gives credit to his father for making him a fluent English speaker and most sought-after master of ceremony at corporate events. At the age of six, the father would bring him copies of Daily News newspaper and asked him to read for him. He is a pure beneficiary of government’s free education.

Also a brilliant poet, Exotic has so far written 47 poems, which are ready to be published. The aim is to have 50 poems. United Kingdom based Author House Publishers, has invited him for publication. And the work, which will be finished before the end of the year, will be called 50 Roses from my Garden: Part One. I became a poet after losing my father. The talent filled the void that he left in my heart, he says, adding that he likes motivational literature. But right now he is reading David Molapo’s If you are not growing, you are dying.

Exotic grew up around dogs and states that his mother’s yard in Gaborone is packed with 15 dogs. At his own place, he has nine puppies. His favourite food is beef and pap. He likes Jameson Irish whisky. As he wraps up, he mentions that he generally loves life and tries his best to be the best all the time.