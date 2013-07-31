Joe Thomas to charm this weekend

American R&B superstar will mesmerise locals at the Gaborone International Convention Centre this Saturday. The Joe Thomas Live event forms part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations of Kgalagadi Breweries.

The award winner will also unveil his new material from his upcoming tenth studio album titled DoubleBack: The Resurrection of R&B will be released 3 days prior to the show. The event promises to be the biggest show of the year and will feature local celebrities Samantha Mogwe, ATI, The Real Magosi, Lee, Eve (from BBA 7) , Drama Boi and Sasa Klass.