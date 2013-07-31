Justice's private thoughts

The inception of the book was five years ago when he became the first contestant to be evicted. However, his was not anything close to humiliation but rather an opportunity to expand. His critics mock him for being fame hungry, which he brushes off as mere ignorance.

Coupled with the fact that he released it on the week this year’s contestants O’neal and Motamma entered the house, Justice has been under heavy public scrutiny for desperately wanting to steal the duo’s special moment. “It was the most opportune time for me and the book was relevant as many people even say they appreciate the show more after reading it,” he says. He is clear about why he had to pen down his Big Brother experience and says it will help him find closure about his days locked inside from the rest of the world. In the immediate post show period, he embraced an ethos that persistently stiff-armed self-control. However, the reality of the binge drinking, unplanned trips across the country and yielding to the temptations that are stock-in-trade of such lifestyle, as he writes in his book, soon hit him hard and he had to get himself back together.

But again, he has become a checking point for hopefuls before they go for auditions as he states they ask him how to go about it and what to expect. Further, he wanted to do away with gay suspicions that he says had been following him. Yes, he did not kiss Tatiana Durao, the Angolan seductress but maintains he was just being a traditional Motswana 23-year-old who did not want to embarrass his culture. The book title would somehow mislead people into thinking the focus is the lip contact that never was. He, however, admits that the lass teased him and tested his acclaimed cultural firmness. And to prove his point, he credits his fiancé for giving him the assurance to write the book when he was clouded with doubt and confusion at some point.

Justice reveals that in its first week, he sold 200 copies and that orders were still coming from the United States, Nigeria and South Africa. He is currently waiting for distributors to take it globally but it is available at some selected local stores.

Why I didn’t Kiss Tatiana takes readers through Justice’s reasons for entering the show, auditions and the first moments inside the luxurious house that many would like to enter. It also explains his first day out, which he calls his new lease on life. “I felt like I was put in a machine that made me a new person and caused people to look at me differently,” he says of his exit. And he adds, “Suddenly I was visible to people I had been invisible to and the reaction from members of the public was out of this world.” He surely cherishes the hordes of complete strangers in Joburg enthusiastically waving hundreds of posters with his picture. Having bodyguards was more than enthralling. Those were his ecstatic moments.

But other than the kiss, Justice’s alcohol abuse in the house was also given a wide coverage. He explains that he rather had less than six beers a day. And he reveals Big Brother as not one person but a team of about 150 to 200 people who collaborate to bring viewers the show.

The debate champion recommends that the show should not be about entertainment only but rather edutainment. He suggests they give disabled people a chance. Also, he wants the real Africa to be portrayed and suggests maybe a Masai tribe man from Kenya and San from Botswana to represent their countries respectively. “The only thing in the house that gave a sense of Africa was the continent map,” he says. Perhaps the statement ‘Dynamite comes in small package’ that Justice used upon entering the Big Brother house could best describe the rarity of wisdom in his book.