Global cultures unite

Global cultures were united in a spectacular cultural night that brought about excitement to patrons. Since its existence the cultural dinner night has become famous for attracting traditional music lovers to Fairgrounds, offering a rare experience of the uniqueness of combined cultures in one place.

This year was not different as multitudes turned up at Boipuso hall this past Friday. The hall was dressed in colourful décor and stalls that had craft from Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, Carribean, China and Namibia. The music, dance, exhibitions, and cuisine on offer made the night experience to be the ultimate annual fusion of the world.

The night also proved to be a platform for fashion lovers as they came dressed in their beautiful traditional dresses and suits made in diverse colours and patterns. The dinner room was endowed with different African print clothing, worn to perfection. Speaking during the dinner Fairgrounds Holdings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Montshiwa, said the cultural dinner night celebrates the diverse cultures of the world resident in Botswana.

“As people travel to different parts of the world they experience different cultures, food and dance and this event aims to take you on a journey around the world in one night.” Montshiwa pointed out that Botswana is a melting pot of different cultures and the event celebrated, shared and learned artistic and cultural legacies of countries from four continents. “Tonight we will enjoy food and dance from Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, Carribean, China and Namibia.” He said events like Culture Night play an important role in promoting the arts and culture and they will strive to make Gaborone a cultural tourism destination.

The night lived up to its expectations with the crowd dazzled by captivating performances from Shumba Ratshega, Shanti Lo, Mophato, Chinese entertainment, Soprano solo by Guiying Liu, Ugandan entertainment, and Nigerian performance. The multi-cultured entertainment was spiced up by mouthwatering food from across the world, in one place and one night.