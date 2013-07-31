O’neal’s friends say he will win

It is not the first time that Africa gets to hear about one of Botswana’s hottest Dee Jays in Hip Hop. Dee Jay O’neal has previously appeared on Big Brother Africa though on a different capacity.

He entertained housemates then, as Dee Jay and those who might have liked what he did at that time, now have a second chance to see him in action 24/7. While the move by the Selebi-Phikwe born radio personality could bring financial rewards in the event that he wins the US$300 000.00 prize, he also stands to win a great deal in terms of publicity and getting his name out and pushing his brand to a wider market. While Africa and Botswana are still getting accustomed to seeing him appearing on their living rooms every day, his friends in the radio industry have rallied behind him and are confident that he has everything to win the top prize. Until recently he was presenting the Zibanani drive on RB2. His close friend, Bonnie Dintwe, believes that his friend has a good chance in the house and has an appeal to a wider audience in Africa as a whole.

He said the fact that his pal has played in different parts of the continent means that he can relate with almost everyone in the house. He said his best strategy to get somewhere in the competition lies in him observing and creating situations that will give him meaningful alliances. One of these alliances, he said, is finding a girl in the house. “If we keep him, we stand a good chance of knowing him very well. He is intelligent and funny. He moved from a small town and made it big in the city,” he said. His other pal, T.H.A.B.O aka Thabo Bolokwe of RB2 also has faith that the fact that O’Neal is outspoken and likes to express himself, and this is the best strategy that will win him votes across the continent. “He gets straight to the point when he is talking and will represent.

In the event that arguments arise in the house, the fact that he is not short tempered and patient will give him an advantage over others,” he points out noting that there were zero chances that he will embarrass his fans. According to the Lady of Soul aka Tebogo Ragontse, this year the representatives of Botswana both stood a 50/50% chance of winning. She said that the competition this year was even tougher than in previous editions. “The show has a lot in store for the public. We will surely be entertained and it will be hectic,” she said.