Taolo Lucas: Not your average guy

Bobonong-born Taolo Lucas (47) is also a Social Work lecturer at the University of Botswana (UB). He lives in Phakalane with his wife of 18 years, government employee Polly and helper of 12 years Onkemetse. His only child Resego is currently in Australia, studying at the University of Melbourne.

At the age of 17, he sees her as his role model. “My daughter is well organised and very mature for her age,” he says, explaining that she loves order and can even chair adult meetings. Even though he seems to be a little bit uncomfortable about viewing of the inside of his fancy house, it is obvious why Lucas is always smiling. The house boasts elegance, class and contains high quality furniture. The isle wall is decorated with his family photos, which creates warmth. It is a modern, spacious house which oozes peace and comfort. He speaks with passion as he recalls his happy childhood. His grandparents and mother gave him wisdom before he became a teen, and that he says, included the advice that he should have a child only after marriage.

His grandfather bought him a bicycle at the age of 10 and they would ride together to the cattlepost and he would give him more lessons about life. “I was a very shy and obedient guy, and until I went to Cambridge, that was when I assumed an active social role,” he says, revealing that he was brought up by a single mother. Lucas interacts with many people but he singles out colleague Log Raditlhokwa as his best friend. He also loves his three younger brothers dearly and calls them his friends too. Away from work and politics, he likes having a good time with his wife. They go for social events and dance together. He drinks and she does not, and he states that she fits well socially.

Lucas says that his favourite chilling spot is the UB staff lounge. He also likes relaxing at Lenaka bar in Bobonong. His favourite meal is bogobe jwa mabele, with lamb and morogo wa Setswana. He watches mainly CNN and Christian channels when at home. He jokes about how he is a member of American pastor Joel Osteen’s church because he watches him a lot on television. Lucas generally loves reading political material, especially autobiographies of leaders. He listens to a wide variety of music, though he says that his daughter introduced him to Adele last year. “I find her to be a very powerful musician,” he says.

Locally, he enjoys listening to Ndingo Johwa and Shumba Ratshega. Those who have known Lucas would agree that he has lost weight. He tells BG Style that he does a lot a lot of exercising and that he participated in this year’s marathon. The open minded Lucas does not want to admit that he is well off. “I am not rich. I have been working for 20 years and have the basic needs. I have a house and can afford a good meal,” adding that he shares a Nissan bakkie with his wife.