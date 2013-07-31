Joe Thomas: King of Rhythm and Blues coming

Joe introduces himself as the king of R&B. He will be performing at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) on July 6, courtesy of Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) which will be celebrating 40th anniversary. KBL marketing manager Thabiso Botlhole confirmed this in an interview with BG Style, adding that the star will be supported by a number of local artists. “We have chosen him because he has been producing quality music for yeas,” he said.



Joe (37) is a hopeless romantic and those who listen to his music will confirm that he sings about love in its authenticity. Unlike the modern R&B where singers use vulgar and swear if they feel like it, Joe is sensitive and attentive to women. Thus, he is an effortless charmer. In his fifteen years of music, he has produced eleven studio albums which made a noticeable mark in the genre. He has won more than six awards and nominations. According to his website www.kedar.com/joe/, he was born to two preachers. His love for music and the ladies has taken him to the pinnacle of his career giving him millions of fans worldwide. But there is so much more to the man and so many questions as to why he feels a personal responsibility to live up to what R&B truly means. “I am not an average artist and I am not an average man,” he brags about himself.

Growing up in the Pentecostal church, he always played the guitar, sang, and directed the church choir. He states that gospel music and artists such as Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cooke influenced him as a child, which is evident in his musical style. Take for example, his track The Love Scene and Beautiful Girls. He presents them in worship like manner and speaks some sort of intimacy, quite pleasing to the audience. I wanna know from his third album My name is Joe, is also a laid back tune. This is a man who has the ability to give women hope about love and destiny through his inspiring songs. His popular song Better Days encourages broken women not to give up in the midst of their challenges.



His demo recording led to him being signed with Zomba/Mercury records who released the hit All The Things Your Man Won’t Do and his blog says that from thereon his career catapulted and the hits kept coming. Joe speaks highly of his parents and how his mother’s strength and compassion has given him utmost respect for women, which explains why his music is always about the ladies and making them feel special.

Nevertheless, some of Joe’s song such as I Understand, have the power to make women who are in relationships fantasize about him because he portrays himself as the only true gentleman who can take good care of a lady.



Joe appeared on the track Thank God I found you with Mariah Carey, which appeared on her Rainbow album. This song was released as the second single and came at number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It also became a hit internationally, helping to raise Joe’s profile in other parts of the world.

VIP ticket goes for P1 500 while the normal one is P700.