PPP: A charmer

The first thing he recalls about himself is that he used to beat people who offended him. He liked fighting. It is unfortunate that he could not show scars on his bareback but says his late grandfather has surely whipped him. “I was naughty, my fists were my weapons and my grandfather tamed me,” he says. Born in Tonota in 1950, Triple P, as he is popularly known, grew up as a herdboy.

Leading his family flock astray always led him into serious trouble with his grandfather. It was only when he later went to Moeng College and later on Standard Bank that the beating stopped. “I became a responsible and patient man,” he says. Moatlhodi is married with four children and is proud to brag about how clever his children are. His first born is a corporate manager for the Barclays bank. She is married with one child. The second born is currently at the Netherlands to further her studies in Masters in Chemistry. She is a mother of three.

His third born is a civil engineer for the Department of Roads, Transport and Safety in Francistown and his last born wants to pursue a Degree in Business Marketing. His wife, Iris is a primary school teacher by profession. She specialises in teaching the blind. However, she runs two day care centres in Francistown and Tonota. “I am one blessed man,” he says with a serious face. The legislator loves traditional Tswana food such as bogobe jwa lerotse le seswaa and madombi with mokwechepe.

But he salivates as he talks about his addiction for butternut and says he never tolerates a meal without it. The MP’s humour comes naturally to him. Even though he studied and enjoyed literature at school, he states that ‘By nature, God gave me theatrical skills and entrusted me with making people laugh’. The laughter is mostly enjoyed by his grandchildren, whom he expresses deep love for with a passion. He believes in making people free around him and a message he keeps telling his children is that they should enjoy him whilst he is still alive. He is confident about being blabber-mouth and says that he does not like sugarcoated language. Hate him for telling the truth - at least that is the message his late grandfather left him with. He reveals that he hates people who abuse the rights of others and who have the mindset of a tyrant.

He believes associating well with all people and being considerate can open many doors. And despite his love for indignant and diligent dressing, Moatlhodi says that wearing a suit should never intimidate people. “I was taught at high school to always look good and presentable,” he says, adding that he also laughs Nigerian big shirts. Triple P watches mainly South African soapies and Sky News. He likes dancing and was the chairman of the dancing and debating clubs at school. He wants to be remembered as a people’s person. Perhaps it is something that he has learned from politics, as he describes the game as a ‘hospitality business.’ Moatlhodi is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly where he has to tame vociferous and at times difficult MPs.