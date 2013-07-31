Tumie Ramsden: Woman of steel

Itumeleng Ramsden, famously known as Tumie, was born in Gaborone and is not ashamed to describe herself as a ‘Gabs girl.’ She has all the makings of a Gabs girl and reveals that she schooled, partied and learned a lot in the big city. “I have always been known around the circles of Gaborone,” she says. Through her former The Real Enchilada Yarona fm show, she managed to win the affection of many, young and old. She is the current Head of Corporate Affairs for Standard Chartered Bank Botswana and her husband of seven years Tebogo Ramsden is a Chief Finance Officer at Hollard.

Her mother and younger brother are based in London. “I really believe I’m blessed,” she says with a serious face. But it does not mean she has had it easy. She recalls the most devastating time of her life. As one of the crème of Gaborone senior school, she disappointed herself and many people who believed in her by obtaining Grade B for her Cambridge exams. She felt her whole world was coming to an end. Nonetheless, one of her friends had one song on repeat for her: Count on me by Whitney Houston. Unlike many women who claim perfectionism, Tumie admits that juggling her roles is not easy.

Her resolution for the year was to never touch her laptop at home unless there is an emergency. The aim was to spend time with her family but that, she states, does not work. However, she takes comfort in that she spends time with them on many weekends. With the arrival of her third child recently, she has observed that her two other children have become ‘babies’ all of a sudden. They demand too much attention and she admits it can be exhausting. But she loves being married and thanks her husband for his support. She enjoys cooking fish curry on Sunday and baking with her daughter.

When it comes to food, Tumie likes pasta, chicken with mushroom and ham. Generally though, Indian food appetises her. She adds that she has a very sweet tooth and enjoys cakes, biscuits and chocolates. As a breastfeeding mother, she has since stopped drinking. A free spirited woman, Tumie talks about how her love for red wine is fading and how Amarula might take over. Or maybe she is ageing or done with alcohol, she thinks. Tumie is very much in touch with her spiritual side. Every Sunday means going to her church, Roman Catholic where she recently took her infant for baptism. She states that she used to watch The Wild, which has since ended.

She now watches Clash of the Choirs and Disney channels with her children. She has many women around her who inspire her, who include her mentor Nomsa Mbere and best friend Tshepo Ntshole. As a likeable woman, she also has support of many men such as her former colleagues Owen Rampha and David Moepeng. She wraps up by describing herself as the loving and compassionate girl who rocked radio for 11 years. Nevertheless, she believes her legacy can be foretold by those who know her better.