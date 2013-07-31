Cape Town, the perfect getaway!

Batswana travellers are always on the lookout for new experiences especially in neighbouring South Africa. The short in and out trips to the North West and Gauteng provinces remain common amongst the older generation. The younger generation of upcoming travellers seek more adventure and excitement. As such the scenic drives to the legislative capital of South Africa, Cape Town are right at the top of their to-do lists.

With the Easter holidays around the corner, a drive down to the Cape is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the big city.With two tourism awards under its belt, Cape Town is fast becoming known as the tourist capital of South Africa. Mostly because of its diverse offering to tourists which ranges from historical sites and monuments, to leisure and adventure activities which include hiking on the World Famous Table Mountain, surfing and historic tours.

Table Mountain is one of the official New7Wonders of Nature. It is a flat-topped mountain forming a prominent landmark overlooking the city. It is a significant tourist attraction, with many visitors using the cableway or hiking to the top. The mountain forms part of the Table Mountain National Park. At its highest point of 1 085m, Table Mountain offers magnificent views of the Cape Town city centre, surrounding suburbs and the Atlantic Ocean which has been described as one of the most epic views in Africa. Landmarks in view include Cape Town Stadium, Robben Island and Camps Bay beach.

The coastal city owes its winning reputation to the variety of activities and adventures that it has to offer visitors. Coming from a landlocked country, the first stop for every Motswana visiting Cape Town has to be the beautiful stretches of ocean and beach.

If you are looking for a different sort of beach experience, one can head out to Robben Island. Located 12 kilometres from the mainland, Robben Island is both a historical monument and a major tourist attraction in the Cape. A Robben Island tour is a must when you are visiting Cape Town. It is a fascinating half-day trip to the former penal colony where former president of South Africa and Nobel Prize winner Nelson Mandela spent 18 years of his life. Many leading members of South African political parties like the PAC and ANC were incarcerated alongside him.

One of the guides on the tour will likely be an ex-political prisoner which gives one the opportunity to hear a first-hand account of prison life on Robben Island that makes it a truly priceless experience.In 1997 Robben Island was turned into a museum and in 1999 it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Robben Island is considered an extremely important symbol in the new South Africa, reflecting the triumph of good over evil, of democracy over apartheid.

With so many exciting and new adventures awaiting Batswana travellers in Cape Town, there is absolutely no reason why the Easter holidays should be a bore.