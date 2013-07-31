Reetsang: Value-adding

She explains that it does not mean any form of arrogance but rather a picture one gets upon entering into her office which boasts a lot of books, pictures of her children and plenty of files. She is a wife, mother, employee and looks forward to being a mother-in-law very soon. Reetsang is confident about who she is. “I love working hard and playing hard,” she says.

A rural girl from Thamaga, she is open about her strong village background where she was taught societal values which have shaped her to be a powerful woman she is today. And she is quick to make it clear that she has never attended a private school. However, her children are enjoying the privilege.

She lost her father at the age of six and coming from a family of four women, her mother had to teach them the secret to a good life. She narrates how she taught her that she should never feel comfortable when a neighbour is uncomfortable, unhappy and unclothed. Her understanding is that by uplifting your neighbour, one is automatically uplifting the nation, hence her involvement in helping young people who often struggle with finances to either go to school or buy food. The vision is bigger as she generally believes in providing support.

Reetsang looks like an emotional woman, especially where death is mentioned. She used to have a cousin who was her age. Unfortunately, life got hard for the cousin who had to be left behind with school. They were very close and when she went to Tirelo Sechaba, the cousin would borrow her clothes to look and feel good. At form three, the cousin passed away. Her niece also passed away in 2002. They were very close and had stayed together in the United States of America. All these memories leave her teary.

Nonetheless, life goes on, according to Reetsang, and it is only when one changes their mindset that a negative thought turns positive. She loves doing household chores and thanks the changes of the modern-day generation where a husband can help his wife with the children’s school work. But being a woman for her, is a blessing because ‘you are a jack of all trades and are going to raise nations.’

She likes Swakopmund in Namibia and Kasane for holidaying. Additionally, a good relaxing moment is when she in the midst of her village elders and young, learning about her history. That is when she would get to know her family lineage in depth such as her mother’s aunt’s cousin. And talking over dikgobe or morogo wa Setswana is a big delight. “Prawns are just there to keep up appearance in the big city,” she laughs. She is currently reading Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman.

The likes of Dolly Parton and other country artists make her day but traditional music also pleases her ears, especially that she was a member of traditional dance at Cambridge. On Sundays, she never misses Dipina le Maboko show on RB1 and Evening Shades on RB2. Reetsang chills out with her friends who are mostly professionals and successful in their own rights. They would bring their children along and while the little ones play, the parents catch up.

About her natural hair, which for some could be long overdue, Reetsang has begun to see life with a totally different perspective. “When you grow older, life becomes a priority. You live it and celebrate it purposefully,” she says. That explains why she has stopped the glamorous and pressuring lifestyle of going to the hair salon three times a week.