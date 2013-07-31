Govt. makes strides in malaria elimination

With the launch of Nyeletsa Malaria in 2010, glimpses of a malaria free Botswana by 2015 are beginning to show signs.

Addressing kgotla meetings in the northwestern villages of Sepopa and Etsha in Maun last week, Health minister Dr. John Seakgosing said it is refreshing and timely piece of good news that the ministry has attained. He commended the 85percent of residents who have made it possible for their houses to be sprayed by health teams.

Seakgosing appealed to the remaining 15percent of people to cooperate with spraying teams. Botswana’s Malaria Strategic Plan (MSP) started in 2010 and is expected to end in 2015. By that time, Botswana is expected to have achieved the goal of zero local malaria transmission.

“Last year, only 13 cases of malaria were reported across the country. Out of the 13 reported cases of malaria, only one person died,” said the minister.