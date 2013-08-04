Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man

In this fascinating read, the Great King of Comedy Steve Harvey has one thing to say to women about men; ‘Try as they might want to understand, they just don’t get us.’ In a world where the international rankings continue to blame men for women’s madness and health conditions, Harvey points out that men are very simple people and all basically think in a similar way.

In the opening chapter, he tells women that no matter if a man is a CEO, everything he does is filtered through his title, how he gets that title and the rewards for the effort. These three things make up the basic DNA of manhood and until he has achieved his goal in these areas, the man you are dating, committed to, or married to will be too busy to focus on you.

That is what makes a real man above all else and for a woman to squeeze herself in would not win his heart. He also takes women through a man’s heart and states that whilst a woman’s love is kind, sweet, compassionate, patient and nurturing, that kind of love from a man’s perspective is unrealistic.

A man who is in love with you is probably not going to call you every half hour and give you an update on how much he loves you, according to the famous jaw breaker. If a man loves you, he is willing to tell anybody and everybody that you are his and a man who professes you as his own is also saying in not so many words that he is claiming you.

He will of course provide for you, and protect you without your nagging. The three requirements he only needs from you as stated in this interesting read are support, loyalty and what he terms ‘the cookie.’ The latter, he explains, makes a perfect home. Harvey cannot count the number of impressive women he has met over the years, whether it was through the Strawberry Letter segment of his programme or while on tour for his comedy shows.

These are women who can run a big business, keep a household with three kids in tiptop shape and chair a church group all at the same time. Yet when it comes to relationships, he marks them a zero because they seek advice from other women when no one but a man can tell them how to keep a man.

He also tackles issues such as how to sport a mama’s boy who would not commit to you, how men respect standards, getting the respect you deserve from men, what makes strong and independent women lonely, why men cheat, how men distinguish the marrying types from the playthings and men’s opinion on women’s weight, clothes, habits and gold diggers. In Act Like a lady, Think Like a Man, Steve generally lets women inside the mindset of a man.