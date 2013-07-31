Under Namibian skies

Waterberg Plateau Park is where I unfolded my roof tent to interact with the open skies of Namibia in a natural fortress for conservation. This is the best way to enjoy the wilderness.

The park was initially proposed to protect Africa’s largest antelope, the eland, but is now home to other species like the rhinoceros, Cape buffalo, tsessebe, sable and roan antelope.

Guinea fowls, mongoose and other bird species also frequent the camping grounds in the mornings, providing blissful sounds of birds all over the camping ground. This place is often also populated with baboons that cause a lot of trouble, especially when seeking food.

There are a couple of hiking trails making the park a bird and ecological explorations experience to last a lifetime. What makes it even much ideal for camping is the convenience store for groceries and an onsite petrol station for re-fueling.

The ablution blocks offer hot water for showering, laundry facilities and on one side there is a communal kitchen. There are also power points and light posts. I also had an opportunity to travel to best hotel destinations Namibia has to offer. Top of the list is the Kalahari Sands Hotel. This five-star hotel is located in Namibia’s capital and caters for couples, business people and families alike.

The hotel offers luxury king, luxury twin, luxury superior and the paraplegic rooms, and boasts of one of the best casinos that could even attract non-gamblers. The hotel has a world-class conference facility as well, with high speed Internet to make communication easy. Apart from its luxury and the good service it offers, it is located in the heart of the city and has malls around it making the shopping experience worth it.

Airline offices are also within reach as well as Windhoek Tourist Information Office, right in front of the hotel complemented by the craft market as well as the famous Christus Kirche, which happens to be a famous tourist attraction site.

The Swakopmund Boutique Hotel, on the other hand, is located a stone throw from the beach and the famous light house, a homely setting that does not give you the busy feel like most hotels. It is in the place where I slept with windows open on the second floor to welcome the sounds of crushing waves from the Atlantic Ocean.

Swakopmund Boutique Hotel is where graciousness meets contemporary chick in one of Namibia’s premier holiday destinations. With 21 fully air conditioned bedrooms with full en-suite bathrooms, a private balcony and décor that reflect the charm of Swakopmund, not to mention the roof top terrace for awesome sundowners while overlooking the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean.

For those on business conferences, the hotel offers wireless Internet together with conferencing and banqueting for up to 70 delegates. The conference facilities can also be used for private dinner parties.