Revellers await Mahotella Queens

A show that had meant to hit those old chords and keep every musical enthusiast of three to four decades ago has been postponed but is hoped to live to the desired expectation when it returns in 2013 on a date yet to be announced. The show that was initially slated for December 8 at Boipuso Hall suffered logistical setbacks. It headlined South African legends like Mahottella Queens and the famous Izintombi ze si manje manje and also Botswana’s finest in Kgwanyape and Afro Sunshine.

Organisers of the show, Live Sounds Spectacular had simply dubbed the show, A Super Night with Legends with an intention to reminisce sounds that have over the years given birth and inspired contemporary musical sounds in genres such as afro jazz, traditional, folklore and even the ever hip and widely enjoyed house music.

This was a night meant to remember these greats and celebrate them while still alive. One of the organisers, Gilbert Mauco told Style that they are disappointed that they could not pull a show of a lifetime but says it was a situation beyond their control.

“Some of the sponsors pulled out on the eleventh hour and we came to a decision that if we continue with whatever we have we would be doing the show injustice as it would just be a flop and not represent what legends should be remembered for, “explained Mauco.

Mauco says it is only if the young can interact with legends that they can turn around their lives and emulate these lives worth celebrating. He adds that the entertainment industry is characterised the highs and lows that can make or break any artist and that it would be very interesting to know how they have withered such storms and still be relevant today and keep people on their feet.

Tickets for the show went for P300 (including a free branded t-shirt of the show) and VIP ticket for P500 (including a meet and greet with the legends, refreshments and a gold t-shirt). Mauco says they now view the postponement as room for improvement and think outside the box to make this night a purely legendary one starting with just the directors of ceremonies who would be knowledgeable in the lives of these legends.