Art reference book to be launched

A first for Thapong Visual Arts Centre and probably firs reference book for visual art in the country will be launched on December 11. The book, Art Botswana: Thapong (1989-2011), documents the history of Thapong and its contribution to the local arts by reflecting on the input made by the centre on the local artists to enable them to penetrate regional and international market.

This reference book has the voices of the artists themselves who highlight their stories while also revealing the creative process behind their work and what inspires and guides them. Thapong Coordinator, Reginald Bakwena, says everything needs research these days, art is no exception and in that they have to develop their own reference point. Initial number of copies is 500 with each copy going for P350.

The idea is to have it in schools and libraries as a reference book. Veryan Edwards, Reginald Bakwena and Modirwa Kekwaletswe did the compilation of the book while Debswana and Department of Arts and Culture sponsored its production.