Eugene, Vee and A.T.I are three strong contenders of the Best Male Artist Award.

Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) will unveil its sponsors for this year’s music awards at Boipuso Hall on Friday. Prior to this evening event BOMU will workshop its artists on how they should manage themselves by taking their trade as a business and not a hobby.

Advertisements for nominees have started being aired on Btv and voting lines also opened. This year’s awards will be held at Boipuso Hall on December 16.