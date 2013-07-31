Wow effect

Under the value of Botho, this year’s President’s Concert promises to stun, tickle and wow. This annual event that is normally a recap of the year’s most notable shows will have a little bit of everything in terms of genres and different forms of performing art.

One of the most exciting acts for the show is now seasoned jazz maestro, Shanti Lo who will lead the pack in the singing department. With his infectious energy and awesome stage presence he will surely provide a stepping stone for the likes of Gabz Voce, Gaborone Philharmonic Voices and Mandy Promotions. And then instrumentalist Cheng Lu, who will be on GuZheng (the Chinese Harp), will definitely close in with style in this category while Perfect Pitch as in-house band will provide the backing sounds.

Who can forget the thrill that Mophato Uneek Dance Studio has brought in the world of contemporary dance? It is the electrifying dances that the group staged over the past months in various shows that will replay on every Maitisong patron’s mind. To complement this form of dance is a renowned traditional dance group, Mophato, which has also stamped its authority. A taste of the Indian culture will also be dished through the captivating Indian dance.

Even the organisers of the show are waiting with bated breath for the show. Maitisong Director, Gaokgakala Lemmenyane, describes the show as, ‘hot enough to set Maitisong on fire’. He says they have come up with a production to showcase the spirit of Botho through song, drama and poetry which will be acted out by the acts on the line-up of the show. The ticket for the show is P200 inclusive of refreshments. Some of the proceeds will go to charity. This year two organisations - Ray of Hope and Stepping Stones - have been identified as the beneficiaries of the show’s proceeds.