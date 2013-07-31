Zenzele’s international mark

If an adage that all good deeds reward in future, Zenzele Hirschfeld is best to testify to that. Following her remarkable work of giving back through her Ten Good Deeds project, she has caught the eyes of a women’s group in Tanzania who wish to learn from her and exchange ideas on how best to address poverty in their country. She leaves for Tanzania on November 26.

Hybiscus Women Group is a non-government organisation that sets out to improve the lives of communities in Tanzania. In a letter of invitation to Hirschfeld, the group says they have been inspired by her work for those in need and the fact that she is also a young entrepreneur.

Speaking to BG Style, Hirschfeld said she is humbled by such an honour, particularly that she is receiving it beyond her borders and that this recognition comes at the right time when she is still to complete her deeds.

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognised in such a manner and have an opportunity to share Botswana’s experiences on issues of poverty alleviation,” enthused Hirschfeld. This project is part of her company Zen Promotions’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Hirschfeld told BG Style that - in line with the president’s appeal on poverty eradication - to mark this momentous event for the company they have been donating to charity. One of her first deeds was to donate a guitar to legendary folklore artist Taka Baponi popularly known as Kotaeshele.

Following that a house is being built for Baponi who did not have a decent place of dwelling. The other deeds included donations to charitable organisations, the elderly and musicians with visual impairment such as Anafiky Ditau, Solomon Obert and another folklore artist Andries Bok.

At this point Hirschfeld is left with two out of the 10 deeds - that is hosting a dinner from which 10% of each ticket sale will go towards the Poverty Eradication Fund while the last deed will be hosting a tea party where the guest speaker will be Nhlanhla of Mafikizolo music group.