The old meet new

The long-awaited Generations of Harmony concert will finally be staged today (Friday) at Botswana Craft. This is a first and unique ensemble that blends legends and novices.The show will feature Banjo Mosele, Zeus, Shanti Lo, Kearoma Rantao, Lee Tshipana, Sharon (My Star winner), Dj Kenzo, Lizzie, Lizibo and the Veterans band. The second leg of the show will be in Francistown on December 1 at Thapama Lodge.

The show is sponsored by Metropolitan Botswana and was put together by DIY (owned by Zeus) and Ntsanyana Music (owned by Banjo Mosele).

This show will also see a fusion of genres in jazz, Hip hop, RnB, Afro-pop and emphasis on live band performances across the genres, something that is mostly common in jazz shows only. The show also sets out to foster relationships between veteran artists and upcoming artists by sharing knowledge and skills.

Another interesting dimension about the show is that they have also tried to give a platform to underprivileged instrumental players some of whom had not advanced in their music careers because they could not afford instruments.