BG STYLE BRIEFS

Noah is coming

South Africa’s top comedian Trevor Noah will be performing at GICC on September 28. He is coming with a backdrop of two major acts that have catapulted his popularity, Day Walker and Crazy Normal, which were subsequently released on DVD. Local comedians Ribcracker and Mod are expected to perform with him. Noah (28), handsome, thoughtful, and very funny, is already a huge deal in South Africa. In a few short years, he has risen from amateur clubs to being a headliner capable of selling out large theatres for his one-man show.

New Miss Earth

UB student, Lorraine Ditsebe, walked away with the coveted Miss Earth Botswana title this past weekend. She scooped P10 000 and will represent the country in Miss Earth finals scheduled for October 28 in Indonesia. The beauty queen said she felt honoured and was prepared to carry on with environmental issues, noting that Batswana have to be taught and encouraged to see the importance of a clean environment. The pageant is an annual international beauty pageant founded in 2001 by Carousel Productions Inc. of the Philippines.

Fascinating dance

Mophato Dance Theatre will treat its fans to scintillating dance performances titled Hayani between September 20, 21 and 22 at Maitisong. The group scooped top prize in the My African Dream (MAD) Battle of the Finalists last year.