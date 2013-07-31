Local heartthrob enters Generations cast

Lerato Motshwarakgole needs no introduction. The petite local actress, who has currently booked her seat as one of the top upcoming actors in South Africa, is going places. The latest development coming from South Africa is that she has joined the cast of one of the longest running soapies on SABC 1, Generations.

But the public will have to wait for a while before they can see her bringing the house down with the character of Zimbini Tlhaole, who is the half sister to Dineo Mashaba (Katlego Danke). This is due to the fact that soapies are shot in advance.

The move makes her the second local actress to clinch a role in Generations. She follows in the footsteps of Connie Ferguson who was with Generations for close to a decade. It would be interesting to see the local ambassador playing the role, especially as people have begun to note the similarities between her and Mashaba.



Although Motshwarakgole is bound by her contract and cannot really say a lot about the role that will land her in prime time viewing, she has hinted that Tlhaole will make an entrance out of nowhere and announce to Mashaba that she is her half sister (from her fathers side). She also said that Tlhaole would definitely ruffle a few feathers with her loud attitude.

“My on screen character is totally different to me. I am not loud and it would be interesting to see me depicting her,” she said, noting that the producers wanted someone who looked like Mashaba.

She also said that the contract though it was for two months, was something that could be developed into a long-term contract.



“There is definitely room to grow the character from the two months. The producers are looking into growing their ratings in Botswana and might hopefully use Tlhaole to do just that,” she said.

She also said that her move to Generations would definitely push her portfolio, as she is currently looking into ways of growing her name on television.

On top of her budding career in front of the cameras, she also has a busy theatre life. She will be returning to the theatre this October at the Potchefstroom Theatre Festival. It would not be the first time that viewers get to her see her on screen. She has recently played the role of Mmapule on Ekasi Love stories, a series that aired on Msanzi magic in Dstv.

Motshwarakgole has also played the character of Lerato in Stokvel (that aired on SABC 2). International viewers have also seen her on the BBC-produced crime investigative programme ‘Silent Witness’ in which she acted alongside the likes of Rapulana Seiphemo and Owen Sejaki, both of ‘Tsotsi’ fame. She was also recently voted amongst Mzansi’s Sexiest top forty celebrities.