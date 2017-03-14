Fashionistas turn heads at Son of the Soil 2017

Serokolwane Lawns was this past Saturday transformed into a hub of fashion during the 2017 edition of Son of the Soil. Clad in different traditional outfits, the revellers, who were dressed to the nines, made one think of neighbouring South Africa’s fashionable event in the calendar, the Durban July.

It was such a delight to see different generations of men, women and children coming together to not only celebrate their culture but also put their best foot forward in style. One of the aspects worth mentioning was the elegance through which a lot of the outfits at this year’s event were worn.

From the ensemble worn on this particular day, it was a no brainer that thoughtfulness, planning and a lot of visits to the tailors were made as some couples matched their outfits whilst others wore complementary colours. In other instances, daughters wore smaller versions of their mother’s outfits, which was quite cute. Some families all wore matching outfits.

While it is common that sometimes women take the attention away from the men in the fashion stakes, this was not the case. The men also dressed for the occasion and showed of their finest garments from leopard print vests, waist coats made from animal skin to a mixture of items of clothing made from soft leather and cotton. Some sought inspiration from neighbouring Lesotho and Swaziland.

One guest, Hosiah Motlhalawapitse could have been mistaken for Swaziland’s King Mswati as he arrived dressed in traditional Swati attire. It was hard to miss him in his chosen outfit of the day. Some people had on the Zulu headgear while others still wore Sotho traditional gear. This year’s instalment of Son of the Soil was every fashion lover’s dream as the magnificent outfits showed. Some designers could have definitely learnt a thing or two on the day.