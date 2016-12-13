They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Others insist that beauty with purpose is the true definition of beauty. Miss Phenomenal 2016, Pelotheri Tsae defines beauty as a virtue that radiates from inside, filled with love.

The 25-year old stunner was recently crowned the first ever Miss Phenomenal in Botswana. Miss Phenomenal is a unique beauty pageant aimed at grooming the girl child to become a woman of virtue with Christian values. Tsae believes that dressing up properly gives one confidence to be who feel and look good. Her style of dressing is ‘classy wear’.Tsae says that young women should dress appropriately and avoid provocative and racy outfits as that does not define them as women of virtue.

The gorgeous lass’ confidence on the stage during the pageant kept all eyes glued to her because she was a natural and one would be forgiven for thinking that she is a professional although this was the first pageant she has entered. “I entered this pageant because it is unique and the first of its kind in the country. I knew nothing about the world of pageantry. I would like to thank former Miss Africa Botswana Peelo Mookodi who showed me the ropes.

Wining this pageant made me realise that nothing is impossible and that it is sometimes worth trying your hand at the things you are passionate about,” says the Institute of Development (IDM) college student. Tsae is a Christian and encourages youth to take care of themselves during the festive season without engaging in harmful activities “Fun does not only mean alcohol, and for the teenagers, stay cool and keep away from alcohol and drug abuse,” she advises.

Tsae and her runners up Cindy Mogorosi and Monosi Moseki are working on a project called ‘The Queen in Her’ which is aimed at motivating young women to be responsible and virtuous women. Tsae says that they realised that despite information being disseminated on teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS, many girls continue to fall pregnant or get infected with HIV. “We want to groom them and equip them with skills that will help them eventually become women of substance,” she says. Miss Phenomenal’ tagline reads ‘Yes we can’ because they believe that they can accomplish anything with God on their side.

The Mochudi born beauty queen admits that she has a weakness for chocolate. She enjoys taking selfies, reading and singing. She also loves learning different languages, she has studied French at Alliance Françoise and is currently learning Herero.