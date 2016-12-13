A taste of Tanzania’s delectable unique pizza

Along the streets of Arusha, Tanzania, there is a traditional café that offers finger-licking pizza. I usually prefer Debonairs’ pizza when I am in Botswana but for the first time, I could bet that there is a mouth-watering and extra ordinary pizza that tastes much better and I had it at Picasso café. The Picasso pizza is not baked in an ordinary electric oven but outside over a special fireplace.

While the scrumptious pizza slowly cooks, the moderate temperature coming from the fireplace also provide warmth to suite the cool weather of the city. At first I wondered whether the pizza would taste good or not. I waited patiently for about 15 minutes and my chicken and mushroom pizza was served hot and delicious. It is often said that what the eyes see, the mouth waters for, and I definitely watered my mouth as soon as I saw the pizza. I was in the company of a colleague from Kenya and we agreed that the pizza was too much for us but we tucked into eat and enjoyed it until the last crumb.

Picasso café is a health conscious restaurant that aims to provide good taste as well as healthy meals. It offers a wide variety of delicious and fresh made-menu items available for order online and delivery. The pizza menu at Picasso restaurant includes; Margherita-tomato mozzarella cheese fresh basil, Pizza pomodoro- tomato, pesto, basil, Gardiner- mushroom, red pepper, tomato, olives, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, Tuna- tuna, fresh tomato, mozzarella, garlic and extra virgin oil, American hot- pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato with choice of hot green chillies or jalapeno peppers, La rene romana- ham, olives, mushrooms, garlic and olive oil with green peppers and red onions. The restaurant also serves a variety of beverages like tea and coffee.