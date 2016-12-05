Zest Mobile restaurant is Gabs’ answer to a zestful ‘out of the box’ eating experience

Mobile restaurants have gained popularity because of their convenience in line with the growing trend of global street food. I first enjoyed a mobile restaurant meal at a Johannesburg office precinct parking lot in 2014 and found it to be a unique cool concept.

That is if you don’t mind digging in minus a dining table and silver fork and knife, ofcourse. From Paris, to Cape Town, to Lagos to Joburg, it now seems like the trend is making strides in Gabs. Think of it this way, it is not a restaurant at a fixed venue but one that can go to different venues around the city.

Zest mobile restaurant, the brainchild of Amanda Williams (an educator who moonlights as a chef) boasts creative meals with fresh flavours and vibrant branding. Zest made their debut at the famous Jam for Brunch, and since that have been a regular at popular events including Chill Step Sundays, Thapong and Masa Rooftop night market and Jameson All White Party. They offer comfort food with a unique twist that has the essence of the Cape Malay flavour-bursting tingle that shows off their amazing culinary flair.

Zest offers meals like the Hawaiian Huli Huli chicken (half chicken marinated overnight and then smoke roasted over a medium fire in a spicy pineapple based sauce) served with chips, garlic aioli and blocks of fruit and vegetables drizzled with a juicy and flavoursome lime and chilli syrup.

Watching this chicken being prepared is quite something… After being spiced it goes on a huli huli machine that Williams’ husband, a mechanic, made from the back of a van. It is probably the only one in Botswana and often attracts admirers. Another speciality is the Calvin’s crumbed chicken, which is crumbed homemade chicken strips served with chips and garlic aioli, parmesan cheese, red cabbage and pineapple, drenched in signature homemade sauce. The flavourful chicken fajitas are strips of marinated chicken breast served with seared peppers and onions wrapped in tortilla and topped with shredded cheese, sliced iceberg lettuce and avo crema.

Those who do not eat meat are catered for with the flavourful vegetarian fajitas, which have spicy chickpeas and spinach served with seared peppers and onions wrapped in a tortilla and topped with shredded cheese, sliced iceberg lettuce and avo crema. There is also the simple potato chips and dip. Zest boasts an array of delicious specialised secret sauces. All the Zest meals are priced between P20 and P80. Zest has a friendly staff complement of approximately six (excluding Williams). If you want to sample their food find out which event they will be at next or invite them to your function.



Contact them at 71 31 04 19 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.