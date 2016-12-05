Distinct hands-on service at the sophisticated and tranquil Mosha beauty spa

When you walk into Mosha Beauty and Slimming Spa, you immediately feel at peace. Mind you this is even before you even check-in to reception area for your booking.

Looking around you can’t help but know in your gut that everything is exactly where it should be; from the products used to cater for the needs of the clients to the décor, everything is neat and attractive. It is this feeling which makes it easy for one to instantly ease here because they instinctively know that they are in good hands and that they won’t be let down.

Located at the foot of the Kgale Hill, Mosha has been operating from March this year. Its services include manicures, pedicures, facial treatments, body scrubs, massages, waxing and slimming procedures. The Manager of the beauty spa, Sirolene Ernst explains that their products and machines are very safe and have no health hazards. “There are different kinds of slimming procedures; laser liposuction which is a procedure that uses heat from fiber-optic lasers and radio frequency at various wavelengths to melt away body fat,” he says.

One attraction is the cool sculpting, which is procedure in which suctions in the skin surrounding the area of fat that a person wants to freeze, then uses controlled cooling to drop the temperature of the skin down to the point where fat cells die. “The body then eliminates the dead cells in the following weeks.

Finally there is the ultrasonic cavitation or lipo-cavitation which involves the delivery of ultrasonic waves to break up fat cells for removal while leaving the vital tissues unharmed,” Ernst explains. After going through the slimming procedures, the client then spends some time in the sauna, which is infrared and is a good way of burning calories and getting rid of unwanted toxins in the body.

Ernst however points out that their slimming procedures target specific areas and that if one needs lo loose a massive amount of weight then the gym is the best place for them. She says that there are one hour or two-hour sessions, with the one-hour sessions mostly favoured by working individuals who come in at lunchtime. There also clients who book the venue for events but they have rules for that to be possible. For example, group bookings can only be for less than seven people.

Ernst also says that they don’t have specific packages but one can sit with her, explain what exactly they have in mind and they can customise their services to suit them, because they have realised that people don’t always want the same things so they cannot offer tailor made products.

The untainted beauty, stillness and calm ambiance that is found on the Kgale Hill extends to this beauty and slimming spa, which is a blessing for customers because people want to visit spas to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. For more information people can contact 3164472/ 71302107 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .