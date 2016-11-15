Mafikizolo to set stage on fire at Mascom Live sessions

Aspectacular and thrilling show under the Mascom Live Sessions is slated to take place on 9 December 2016 at the BotswanaCraft.

The organisers have really come to the party for this one and are pulling all the stops to ensure that this is a show not to be easily forgotten, with a line-up that will excite fans. For the first time in the history of the sessions, South Africa’s popular Afro pop group Mafikizolo, is comprised of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza and they will bring the house down alongside Botswana’s very own local sensation Thabang Gaarogwe who will be the curtain raiser for the acclaimed group.

Mafikizolo is not your average group. You have to see them with your very own eyes in order to appreciate what they can unleash. From the minute that they take to the stage to the time that they bow down, you will remain glued to the stage as they take you through their groovy set. The dynamic duo that has worked with some of the top artists across the African continent take their craft seriously and always ensure that they give their fans a show worth remembering. The group has several albums under their belt including Reunited, Sibongile, Kwela, Van Toeka, Six Mabone and Gate Crashers.

Fans can look forward to performances of popular hits such as Khona, Ndihamba Nawe and O tswa kae. This promises to be one huge party that anybody who wishes to start the festive season and jam in style would not want to miss. And for those who have been cursed with two left feet, between now and beginning of December, they have time to polish their dance moves and hopefully move like eels on the dance floor on the night.