Mothusi Lesolle of iZaura finally breathes life into his fashion dream

MC for the day at the iZaura fashion show brunch, Zenzele Hirschfeld, described her long-time friend, fashion designer, entrepreneur and socialite, Mothusi Lesolle as an epitome of botho.

Some of the guests described him as a man dedicated to his craft, while others said that he is an example of perseverance. Hirschfeld along with other guests had gathered together to celebrate him, his fashion house iZaura and his successes, in an event dubbed, Brunch with iZaura which took place at the Masa Hotel rooftop this past Saturday.

The setting was perfect for this occasion which was geared at creating platforms for dialogue and conversation around the development of the local fashion industry and the promotion of entrepreneurial approaches towards seizing opportunities in Botswana’s markets and beyond the border. Fashion enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and culinary lovers came dressed to kill in a variety of chic and fashionable clothing. Mingling with the guests while waiting for others to arrive, the bubbly and cheerful Lesolle had to contend with his name being called from every corner of the room as everyone wanted a piece of him. It was easy to tell that the guests adore Lesolle and wanted to share this glorious day with him.

Lesolle is finally living his dream but he is adamant that he wants to achieve more and will consider himself successful when he has pushed his brand beyond Botswana’s borders and has a presence in countries like Kenya and the United States of America. When he finally took the stage to speak about his journey in the fashion industry, Lesolle narrated how he had quit his job in the corporate sector to pursue his dream of being a sought after fashion designer. He started working for acclaimed fashion designer Mpho Kuaho of Jophes 09267 to learn more about the nitty gritties of the industry until he started his own line. “It has been only three years since I started and I have faced several challenges along the way but I persevered and did not give up on my dream. I have learnt a lot and I am ready to grow as a designer.

Initially I focused primarily on haute courte, but I now want to start designing ready to wear clothes, that are relatable,” he told the attentive crowd. He added that his designs are inspired by women from all walks of life and considering that majority of the guests were women, it was easy to understand why. Guests were also treated to a sneak preview of the line that he is currently working on. Mothusi said that he is in the process of identifying and sealing a signature look that will be instantly associated with his designs. The garments were a hit with the guests and amidst the oohs and aahs of admiration, many of them bought their favourite pieces on the spot.