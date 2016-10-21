Adega offers unique & affordable dining experience

Gaborone is fast becoming a melting pot of good food, dining experiences and everything that those who wish to go out and indulge in a meal and a drink or two in the company of friends or colleagues wish for.

The ‘latest kid on the block’ to join the growing number of restaurants in the city is Adega, a restaurant that prides itself on offering clients the opportunity to experience Portuguese cuisine without leaving a dent in their pocket. Located at Airport Junction shopping mall, Adega officially opened its doors this February. Offering its clientele competitive prices and unending specials, on the menu those who are hungry have a wide variety of meals to choose from on the menu ranging from seafood, chicken, and more.

The menu has mouth watering dishes such as Squid Heads, Stuffed calamari, oysters, Prawn Rissoles, Prawn Tempura, Chicken Tempura, Monk Style Steak, Trinchado (which is your choice Rump or Fillet steak grilled to your liking and topped with a creamy Mushroom sauce and served with your choice of starch). For those with a sweet tooth, there is a wide selection of sweet treats including Crème Caramel, Peppermint Delight, Liquorice Ice Cream and Monks Kisses.

The restaurant also offers special breakfast at an affordable rate on weekends. According to Michelle Phetlhe of ESTeRES Boutique Agency, who is tasked with marketing the eatery joint owned by Shehla Desai, Adega is a family orientated restaurant that targets people who enjoy good food that is affordable. She further says that what sets Adega apart is the fact that they are strictly Halaal and do not sell alcohol. But before you worry about how you can go out and not indulge in an alcoholic beverage, they have virgin cocktails that are an absolute delight.

Phetlhe further explains that Adega is a franchise from South Africa, and that they are currently running a number of campaigns to showcase the restaurant.

They currently feature several guest bartenders. Over the past week, fashion designer Mothusi Lesolle of Izaura, had a chance to create his own cocktail. In the coming month, the restaurant will have another concept that will focus on meals. Adega will also run a competition themed Best Dinner Date in December and the winner will have an opportunity to win a weekend for two at the Indaba Lodge in Johannesburg.