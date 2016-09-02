Citie Seetso releases The City Is Mine

Bass guitarist Citie Seetso has released his second offering, a ten-track album titled The City Is Mine. In his debut album - Initiation (2005) – was instrumental but this time around, he has found his singing voice. It took him two years to put together the album. Seetso tells Style that it took him a bit of time to get used to singing, and that he had to get a professional to assist him.

Seetso has worked with the likes of John Selolwane (Guitars), Leeroy Nyoni (Drums), Sharon Sibonge (backing vocals), Andrew Chinganga (sax) as well as Dingalo Mpolaise (percussions) and Moabi Mogorosi (who recites a poem in one of the songs). The album has songs such as Bo Marata Helele, Tlotlang Ngwao, Mmapula, Motho wa mme, The City is mine as well as Banyana.

His first album was released right after he concluded his studies at the University of Natal. “I was still fresh out of school and lacked the experience to put together a quality product. But with this one, I have gained experience and you can tell through the branding, mastering as well as the fact that I tried to ensure that my music is accessible to everyone and not just jazz lovers,” Seetso explains.

He also incorporated humour in most of his songs to give fans something worth listening to. He also plans to take his music outside the country, and could be performing in Namibia this November. Seetso is not a newcomer to the music industry. In 2011, he was one of the few local acts who graced the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival, where he rubbed shoulders with the industry’s giants among them, Earth, Wind and Fire (US), Christian Scott (US), Youssou N’dour (Senegal), Dave Ledbetter and the Clearing (SA), to mention but a few.