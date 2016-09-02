Oliver Mtukudzi back with Tuku Magic

One of Africa’s most celebrated musical icons, Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits will visit Gaborone in October as part of his annual pilgrimage for the Mascom Live Sessions festival. The show will be held at Botswana Craft on October 7 and will feature Botswana’s most trending folk group Sereetsi and the Natives.

Tickets to the show are P250. This will be a special performance for Mtukudzi, who turns 64 on September 22. There is never a dull moment on stage when the musician is on stage and he is anticipated to give his legion of fans an unforgettable musical feast. The Zimbabwean born musician, businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa, has six albums under his belt including Tuku music (1999), Bvuma Tolerance (2001), Paivepo (2000), Tsimba Itsoka (2007), Vhunze Moto (2002) and Rudaviro (2012).

The Mascom Live sessions have been running since 2011 and feature an array of musical talents from across the world. Artists that have serenaded Botswana in the past include the likes of Ringo Madlingozi, Amatle Brown, Afro Jazz Trio (Kearoma Rantao, Shanti Lo and Nnunu), Micasa, Zahara, Hugh Masekela, Freshly Ground, Salif Keita and Andy Narell. The event is staged in order to provide a platform for local artists to perform alongside their international counterparts.