BSE joins MYSC for health & fitness drive

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture (MYSC) hosted a successful health fitness and investment drive this past Saturday at the National Stadium.

Fitness fanatics and amateurs were taken through their paces by different trainers.The memo for the day was to burn as much fat as one could. The event was held under the theme, “Investing in your Wealth and your Health.’’ Graced by dignitaries such as Minister Thapelo Olopeng and the head of the BSE, Thapelo Tsheole, the event began with a marathon in the morning. Participants also had an opportunity to be drilled on Cardio Box (by Sylvester Nyalungu, Shakes, Brock Miyagi and Thubuka), Kata box by Chyna and Tebogo, Hilo aerobics by Bicky Motingwa and Kagiso, Zumba aerobics by Tiyapo Graves and Nametso as well as fun dance by Bera.

All the trainers meant serious business and ensured that they left no stone unturned. By the end of the event, those who had not been going to gym were nursing stiff muscles and their bodies were aching all over. Those who have been avoiding gym were motivated to return and get their bodies back into shape. The event came to a thrilling end at midday with a relay marathon that pitted the participating organisations against each other. MYSC had an ace up its sleeve as it fielded Olopeng on the last lap of the relay but unfortunately for his team, they did not taste victory.