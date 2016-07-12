Old Naledi Fiesta slated for August

The Maitisong and government sponsored annual music and arts festival dubbed Old Naledi Fiesta is slated for August 5th and 6th at three locations in Gaborone, Old Naledi Soccer Field, Bontleng and the Bus Rank. According to event organisers with two decades of corporate social investment, the event aims to take the festival higher and will be revelled free of charge, demonstrating that the arts are for all.

The festival also seeks to provide upcoming and established local performers with a platform to showcase their talent and earn income. “The festival also wants to create opportunities for upcoming artists to learn from and engage with established artists. It also seeks to strengthen Maitisong’s reputation as the pioneer in arts development,” says a press release from Maitisong.

The Old Naledi Fiesta dates back to 1996 as a fringe element of the Maitisong Festival. Most importantly, the release highlights that all featured artists are Batswana. “The festival attracts an average of more than 10,000 spectators,” says the release. The director of Maitisong, Gao Lemmenyane explains that the event is the flagship corporate social investment project of the Maitisong Festival.

“The support is overwhelming! The joy is real! This year will be particularly special as we join Botswana in commemorating 50 years of independence,’’ says Lemmenyane.