Local films premiered

The school of film, television and performance, AFDA showcased movies produced by its first batch of graduates last week at New Capitol Cinema in Riverwalk, Gaborone. The event was graced by fittingly dressed patrons who witnessed home grown productions that were influenced by diverse backgrounds from the country.

All the movies were produced, scripted, directed, and sound designed as well as ushered with digital effects in Botswana. Almost all the settings of the stories related to historical and fairy tales of Botswana. This is even highlighted by title names such as Sebonta and Rasekanta. Gatwe e rile, meaning once upon a time was one of the titles of the movies inspired by oral traditions. The movie was produced by the Btv news anchor Kabelo Kgakololo and Amantle Lesetedi. It is derived from a folktale exploring issues of morality with the central theme of botho.

Tshepo Makgasa, a 34 year old gentleman produced the film, Zola my beginnings, a bitter sweet romantic gangster film about two lovers who live in Zola, a township in the city of Gaborone, hence the title of the film. Having stayed in the same township, for all his 34 years of life, Makgasa aspired to dismiss perceptions that most kids growing from that area end up as gangsters. His film is about everyday life situations in the township. He told BG Style that the moral of the story is acceptance, patience, repentance and remembrance in order to beat any obstacles in life.

The CEO and Founder of AFDA Botswana, Tsholofelo Ntshingane said that he was really impressed by the standard of good work demonstrated by his graduates, despite that they had to learn within a short period of eight months. He is confident that they are achieving the aim of their school which is to produce quality work that can compete in the international arena.Ntshingane highlighted that their school is the only one in Botswana and second one in Africa in terms of using high digital cameras.

“It was challenging to teach these students as they came from various institutions such as Limkokwing, Francistown Technical College and UB with different qualifications, but we are honoured because at the end of the day good work has been produced,” he said.

Like anyone else, Ntshingane was also amazed by the movie that grasped everyone’s attention, ‘Sebonta’, which is about a young teenage boy who transformed from a homophobic bully into openly exploring homosexuality. The conservative society is still shocked by homosexual issues around the communities of Botswana.



