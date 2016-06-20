International comedy festival coming

The show dubbed the 4th Annual Heavyweights International Comedy Festival will be taking place on the 5th of August at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

The festival is the brainchild of Major Moves Comedy and is said to feature amongst others, Clive Chigubhu from Zimababwe and Mduduzi ‘Mdura’ Dlamini from Swaziland. Some of the local comedians include Elijah ‘Ouza’ Gaoakanyediwe, Onalenna ‘Zozo’ Mosweu and Moshi Rasegojwa.

Events Coordinator Gaolatlhe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy explained that in bringing such a festival to Botswana, their intention is not only to grow the comedy in the country but also to promote collaborations between Batswana comedians and those on the international front.“Mashabela has hosted Mawee at his biggest comedy festival where he performed to over 5000 people in Joburg, Mdura is part of a team that hosts the biggest shows in Swaziland and Clive is also part of the Zimbabwe Arts Fest known as Shoko Festival,” he explained. Furthermore, he said they would also like to see the comedians of Botswana performing at international countries.

He also explains that organising such a big festival has come with its own challenges especially financials.“To put up such a festival involves so many costs from marketing, venue, sound and light production, accommodation, refreshments, performance fees and so forth,” he said.