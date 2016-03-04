Musicians and intellectual property rights

Today marks the close of a two-day workshop on intellectual property rights that Botswana Society for the Arts (BSA) had mounted for local musicians under the aegis of Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU).

The Companies and Intellectual Properties Authority (CIPA) has brought experts to facilitate on the various areas of IPR and related issues flowing especially from the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act as well as statutes of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

BSA Coordinator Motshidisi Makhurutha said the project was part of their campaign to build capacity for creators and innovators under the Non State Actors programme that is funded by the European Union.

Musicians are particularly constrained to eke out a decent life from their trade by the rife scourge of piracy; copying and plagiarism, which consign works of creativity to items of mass production without any value.

The conference that is being held at Oasis Motel in Tlokweng would among others, tackle these burning issues.