Botswana’s first-ever glam fair in May

Lit Events Management will be hosting the first-ever Glam Fair event in May this year to inspire all local artists and participants to take their craft seriously in terms of self-branding, image management and serving their client optimally.

The event will feature Vuyo Varoyi, South Africa’s first internationally recognised Revlon make-up artist, as guest speaker. Varoyi works with Revlon’s South African brand ambassador Bonang Matheba and is currently designing all lip looks that will be shown at the 2016 South African fashion week led by South African designer, Gert Johan Coetzee.

Local industry players from image consultants to health practitioners will be featured. Amongst them is former Miss Botswana and Botswana representative at the Miss World in China in 2007, Malebogo Marumoagae. She is a presenter of a local television show, Prime Time and also the Director and CEO of Belle Larissa.

It is an etiquette and image consultant firm. Her international travels and line of work have exposed her to diverse cultures and enhanced her experiences in the fashion and image field.

Managing Director of Lit events, Game Obotseng explains that she was inspired to do this event after meeting up with Varoyi in Johannesburg.

She was curious as to why internationally recognised brands never make it to Botswana and only visit South Africa. She also wanted to know what we needed as Batswana in order to reach the international platform in terms of being known and representing Botswana internationally.

She posted this question to Varoyi and to answer her, he asked her if people in Botswana ever invited these brands to come over to Botswana.“My expectation is that we attract big brands to actually consider Botswana to be brand ambassadors and have international exposure we need to prompt them to know us and my hope is that we do that with this fair,” Obotseng said.