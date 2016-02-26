Donald Molosi signs up with Waka Management

Donald Molosi, award-winning Motswana Broadway actor has just signed a contract for artistic representation with Waka Management, a Pan-African talent agency.

The high profile talent agency was founded by award-winning South African actress Rosie Motene of Generations fame. The talent agency already represents famous African actors like Chris Attoh (Ghana), Maps Maponyane (South Africa) and Gaetano Kagwa (Uganda).

Being under Waka Management means that Molosi will be able to do even more work in the African continent as well as perform around the world as he has been doing. Molosi is mostly known for his theatre work. On whether this means we should expect to see him more in film and television Molosi responds, “Definitely. But it has to be acting work that has substance.”

Molosi says of the deal, “I am now represented by Waka Management for all my work within Africa. It is going to be a powerful partnership and it will facilitate closer contact with people who follow my work all over Africa.” In 2015 alone, Molosi successfully headlined three major festivals throughout the continent: Maitisong Festival in Botswana, Writivism in Uganda and Storymoja in Kenya. He went on a critically-acclaimed international performance tour that ended in Belgium last year.

For his writings, in 2015 alone he was shortlisted for the Short Story Day Africa award; he won the Bessie Head Literature Award and he was honoured off-Broadway.

To kick off 2016 though, just last month, on January 19, his new book We Are All Blue got launched in New York City. “We Are All Blue is a collection of my award-winning off-Broadway plays. It opens with the epic love story of Sir Seretse and Lady Ruth Khama. It is a book that, in many ways, puts our 50th anniversary as a country in context. It is a must-have for a year like this because it supplements our knowledge of how the independence we celebrate came to be. It’s a fun, unique collection and Former President Sir Ketumile Masire wrote the foreword for it,” Molosi explains.

He adds: “My new relationship with Waka Management means that I am in a family of Africa’s finest performers and those relationships are also excellent for sharing We Are All Blue in different African countries.”

We Are All Blue is published by The Mantle Books in New York City. Molosi says that the digital versions of the book are available on amazon.com and the hard copy will be in Botswana bookstores soon.

“It is all exciting and with my new contract with Waka Management I will be able to share this book across the continent.”





