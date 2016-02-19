Take a short left to Big Valley Game Lodge

Botswana is home to many wonders that hold some thrilling possibilities for those seeking time off from the hectic life and work in the city or towns.

Along the Ramatlabama-Lobatse road lies a beautiful piece of paradise that oozes with peace and tranquillity. Located a few kilometres from the Digawana T-Junction, one has to take a short left that leaves those seeking a different type of adventure spoilt for choice and anticipating something that they have never experienced before.

Even more exhilarating about the establishment of this new resort is the fact that thrill seekers no longer have to look outside the country for adventure, all that they have to do is hit the road and lo and behold, they will get almost exactly the same services that they were looking for in resorts elsewhere in their very own doorstep.

Right in the middle of the many farms that are located on this part of the road, a city dweller accustomed to speed is forced to sit back, chill and take a slow drive to a place going by the name The Big Five Game Lodge located 7 kilometres from the main road. On Friday afternoon, Style Reporter in the company of Photographer, Botsang Moitoi took a short left to this serene resort.

What is interesting about the Big Five Game Lodge is that while on any normal hot day, one would be feeling sticky, hot and just wanting to run for cover, the landscape that one passes through as they climb the small hill that takes them to the lodge compensates and makes one forget all their troubles.

Officially opened in August last year, the magical magnetism of this new baby in the tourism industry comes in the form of its seclusion and the fact that it is so far removed from everything.

Immediately as one enters one is met with the inviting waters of the pool, calling and beckoning those who know how to swim and even amateurs.

Right next to the pool, one finds a beautifully patched Boma that houses a restaurant with a big fireplace in one corner for those nights when guests would want to enjoy fire while comparing notes about their knowledge of the stars.

On top of the restaurant is a conference centre that for some reason is going to melt the hearts of guests, especially with its unending view of the beautiful valleys and rolling hills. Mothusi Mason Mosarwa, the Marketing Manager tells us that the resort measures 3 km by 3km.

The Big Five Game Lodge, a citizen owned business, was established with the aim of giving guests an experience that one will have in resorts that are found in Kasane and Maun, or at any other part of the country. He also notes that a special highlight about this place is that they tame their wildlife, meaning that guests can have close encounters with their hairy friends without any incident. Guests who wish to treat themselves to a game drive can view wildlife that ranges from ostriches, zebras, kudu, springbok, wildebeest, waterbuck, eland and phofu.

They also have camels and horses (that are available for horse ride). A man made Lake is currently being constructed, with construction expected to end in April. Guests who wish to enjoy sundowners on a boat will have that experience once it is operational. A man-made Island in the other corner of the resort offers guests the opportunity to see the animals as they quench their thirst.

“For guests who wish to do something romantic, we can set-up something romantic for them by the Island for fishing or a meal,” he explains. Accomodation wise, there are 21 chalets here, made up of two standard rooms (for P1.200 inclusive of a game drive) and an executive room (for P1.800 inclusive of a game drive). The chalets have a living room, and two television sets.

The rest of the chalets also offer guests services that include a braai facility with the option of either doing your own or requesting the services of the ever-smiling staff. Also on the cards is a camping facility. The chalets are built on what used to be a hill, and like the rest of the buildings here, those who were tasked with turning this once unknown cattle farm into a world-class resort have tapped into the materials found here in order to do something different.

The rocks that were removed from where the hill was flattened to create the chalets and all the buildings here still remain part of the story and have been used for the walls and the flooring. Before you get grey hairs wondering about electricity and telecoms, the resort is solar powered and has a generator for backup. You will never complain about water as there are four boreholes. And wifi will be installed soon.